Shake Shack Will Break Into Canada in 2024

Shake Shack will be making its much-anticipated entry into Canada in 2024. Shake Shack is proud to partner with Osmington Inc.and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Osmington, founded in 1995, and Harlo Entertainment, founded in 2018, are both Toronto-based private investment companies that prioritize innovation, value creation, and operating exceptional culinary experiences.

“We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbors to the north,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “Together with Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment, we plan to open 35 Shacks in Canada by 2035 starting with the flagship location in Toronto in 2024. We can’t wait to be a part of the city’s bustling energy and innovative food scene.”

“Shake Shack has long been a brand that we admire. Their emphasis on community building, enlightened hospitality and exceptional food quality aligns with our values and we are thrilled to be bringing them to Canada,” says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington.

“Our experience in creating leading culinary destinations, scaling concepts and driving memorable guest experiences has allowed us to build successful hospitality venues across North America. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Shake Shack and excited to bring their brand to Canadians,” says Michael Kimel, Co-Founder and Chairman of Harlo Entertainment.

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good, will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a special Shack experience unique to the Toronto community. The menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, classic crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard.