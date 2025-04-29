Ahead of summer, Shake Shack is bringing BBQ back to its menu, with burgers, sandwiches and fries available for a limited time. The menu will arrive at U.S. Shacks May 2, but fans can get exclusive early access via the Shack App starting April 29.

Shake Shack’s own BBQ sauce recipes are the star of the summer menu, featuring high quality ingredients and complex flavors. The Smoky Classic BBQ Burger and Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken are slathered with the classic, smoky Shack BBQ sauce fans know and love, while the Carolina BBQ Burger and Carolina BBQ Chicken are topped with a Carolina-style BBQ sauce with a sweeter profile.

To protect clean clothes from the glorious mess of BBQ sauce, Shake Shack will give out free, sauce-proof, disposable tees and tanks inspired by Shake Shack’s tray liners. The merch will be available at select Shacks nationwide in May while supplies last and was made in collaboration with creative agency Another Thing Coming.

In addition to savory items, Shake Shack’s new summer menu also includes limited-time shakes, including the OREO Cookie Funnel Cake Shake, Banana Pudding Shake and Campfire S’mores Shake, available at Shacks starting today, April 29.

BBQ MENU

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger :100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and Shake Shack’s classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Pricing starts at: $8.99

:100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and Shake Shack’s classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Pricing starts at: $8.99 Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles :100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.Pricing starts at: $8.99

:100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.Pricing starts at: $8.99 Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken :Crispy white-meat chicken topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and Shake Shack’s classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Pricing starts at: $8.99

:Crispy white-meat chicken topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and Shake Shack’s classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Pricing starts at: $8.99 Carolina BBQ Chicken: Crispy white-meat chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.Pricing starts at: $8.99

Spicy Fries with Ranch : Crispy crinkle cut fries spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic and paprika served with a side of Shack Ranch. Pricing starts at: $3.99

: Crispy crinkle cut fries spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic and paprika served with a side of Shack Ranch. Pricing starts at: $3.99 Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch: Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with Shake Shack cheese sauce and spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic and paprika served with a side of Shack Ranch. Pricing starts at: $4.99

SUMMER SHAKES

OREO Cookie Funnel Cake Shake: OREO® Cookies and funnel cake crunch hand-spun with vanilla frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and OREO Cookie crumbles.Pricing starts at: $4.59