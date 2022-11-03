Shake Shack's Holiday Milkshakes Return

The hottest new treats this season are frozen and available only at Shake Shack for a limited time. Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the grinchiest in the holiday spirit:

Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles

Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake: Chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles

Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles