Shake Shack's Holiday Milkshakes Return

The hottest new treats this season are frozen and available only at Shake Shack for a limited time. Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the grinchiest in the holiday spirit:
Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles
Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake: Chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles
Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles
