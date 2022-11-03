    Shake Shack's Holiday Milkshakes Return

    Industry News | November 3, 2022
    Shake Shack milkshakes.
    Shake Shack
    The treats are now available at stores nationwide.

    The hottest new treats this season are frozen and available only at Shake Shack for a limited time. Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the grinchiest in the holiday spirit:

    • Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles

    • Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake: Chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles

    • Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

