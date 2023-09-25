Shake Shacks in Texas Team with Favor Delivery

Shake Shack announced it will now offer on-demand delivery through Texas-based food delivery service, Favor Delivery. Shake Shack’s full menu is now available for delivery through Favor’s app from all Shake Shack locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Marcos.

To celebrate the partnership, the two companies are donating a total of $50,000 to the Southern Smoke Foundation to fund the nonprofit’s efforts to support members of Texas’ food and beverage industry through emergency relief funding and access to mental health services. In addition, they will donate $1 to Southern Smoke for every Shake Shack order placed on the Favor Delivery app now through October 31.

“We are thrilled to start this partnership with Favor Delivery for our Texas shacks,” says Steph So, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Shake Shack. “They are a beloved Texas business offering an opportunity for us to expand our delivery options and get Shake Shack favorites into the hands of more guests.”

Customers can order Shake Shack’s classics, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and more via the Favor app and website. Shake Shack will continue to offer delivery through the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com in addition to delivery via Favor.

“We are thrilled to partner statewide with Shake Shack by integrating directly into their point-of-sale system to streamline operations and deliver the best possible customer experience,” adds Zach Nienow, vice president of revenue and strategic partnerships at Favor Delivery. “Favor prides itself as the food delivery service created by and for Texans, truly understanding our customers' food favorites. In Favor’s recent report, “How Texans Order In,” burgers and fries make the top 3 in the list of popular cuisine across the state, so it's an honor to bring our customers more of what they want, including their favorites from Shake Shack.”

To further celebrate, the brands are sponsoring events in Dallas and Austin this week that are free and open to the public:

The Dallas Uptown Block Party on September 28th, featuring food, games and music located at 2950 Cityplace West Blvd., Dallas, TX 75204 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm.

The Austin concert featuring The Maine at Domain NORTHSIDE, September 30th at 11821 Rock Rose Ave, Austin, TX 78758 beginning at 6:30pm.