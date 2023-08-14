Shake Shake Begins Search for 'Chief Avocado Officer'

Shake Shake is searching for its first-ever Chief Avocado Officer to share the same passion and pride for avocados that they do. The beloved fast casual chain serves delicious food made with premium ingredients, and its avocados are no different - they’re freshly hand-sliced in-Shack every day (no prepacked “spreads” in sight). Shake Shack published the position on LinkedIn, and on Instagram this morning.



To apply for the role, avocado lovers can head to this application form to share three things that qualify them for the position and a love letter to an avocado using any creative medium (videos, photos, poems, songs, etc.). In addition to ultimate bragging rights, the Chief Avocado Officer will be rewarded exclusive Shack merch, free Shake Shack for a year, a $3,000 “Avocado Stipend,” a meeting with a Shake Shack leader to learn about their avocado suppliers and selection process and a private Avocado Bacon menu tasting at their local Shack. Applications close this Friday, August 18 at 11:59 PT.



Shake Shack is doing this to honor its Avocado Bacon menu, which features the Avocado Bacon Burger, an Angus beef cheeseburger topped with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon and ShackSauce, and Avocado Bacon Chicken, crispy chicken breast with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo.