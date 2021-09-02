Shaq's Big Chicken Expands to East Coast with Ghost Kitchens

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal announced Big Chicken’s expansion and first East Coast location yesterday at an event with CEO Josh Halpern. The 2150 Chili Ave Walmart location in Rochester, New York, is a partnership with Ghost Kitchens Brands (Ghost Kitchens). The collaboration includes plans for additional locations.

A core menu consisting of Big Chicken’s signature crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, sides, big cookie and ice cream sandwiches will be freshly prepared and available within the Walmart location for pickup or delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash.

“We’re so excited that more people will be able to experience the BIG flavor and BIG fun of Big Chicken because of this partnership,” said Halpern. “Ghost Kitchens provides us an innovative omnichannel experience to serve new markets while still maintaining our high-quality standards.”

“We are thrilled to make Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic brand available to more Americans through all U.S. Ghost Kitchens stores, beginning with the first in our Rochester Walmart location,” says George Kottas, founder and CEO, Ghost Kitchens. “We believe in Big Chicken’s passion for fresh and innovative food options and look forward to delivering the best possible on-demand customer experience with Big Chicken as a key player on our roster.”

Separately from Ghost Kitchens, additional locations scheduled to open later this year and 2022 include outlets inside arenas, Carnival Cruise Ships and the Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge.