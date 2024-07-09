Area locals and accomplished business owners, Paul Bains, Ryan Corcoran and Kyle Seyboth, are bringing a wave of Shaquille O’Neal-inspired BIG fun to Boston’s Northshore Mall as part of the property’s expansion of its mix of dining, entertainment and recreational activities further cementing it as a regional entertainment and social hub.

“After Ryan and I had a chance to try the food and become immersed in Big Chicken’s vibrant and energetic atmosphere in Ohio, we started looking for the perfect place to develop our own location. We ended up finding this opportunity at the Northshore Mall and jumped at the chance to open our first restaurant,” says Bains. “When it comes to the opening, we’re most looking forward to seeing the expressions on the community’s faces when they take that first bite into our larger-than-life menu items.”

Located at 210 Andover Street between Arhaus and Legal Sea Foods, Big Chicken is celebrating its debut in Massachusetts with a BIG deal: the first 36 fans in line will receive free Big Chicken food and drinks for an entire year* as a nod to O’Neal’s iconic jersey number with the Boston Celtics. Residents of the Boston Metro and beyond can also enjoy the chain’s signature BIG flavor through takeout and delivery options in partnership with third-party platforms and Olo.

Bains and Corcoran bring a wealth of experience and leadership to this venture. Bains, an engineer with a passion for entrepreneurship, will leverage his extensive background in business management and restaurant ownership experience to oversee the day-to-day of the Northshore Mall location. Corcoran, a real estate entrepreneur who purchased his first duplex at just 21 and now manages 250 units, has a proven track record in property investments. Together, they have collaborated on numerous real estate projects, ultimately evolving into successful investors and entrepreneurs with Big Chicken.

“When I found out that Paul and Ryan were opening a location only a few miles away from where I lived in Boston in the early 2000s, I was thrilled,” adds Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “This community holds a special place in my heart from my time at P&G, Clorox and my alma-mater, Babson College, and it’s been such a surreal experience to see this journey come full circle with our latest opening at the Northshore Mall.”

Remarkably, in less than three years of franchising the brand, Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings, and over 350 locations sold. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Offerings at the Northshore Mall location will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and the Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle-cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.