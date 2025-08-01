Big Chicken was built on BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun, and is now doubling down with a fresh lineup of craveworthy menu items.

Starting August 1, the fast casual chicken brand known for fusing Founder Shaquille O’Neal’s childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors, will be launching a reimagined menu designed to deliver seriously BIG Fun, BIG Flavor and even more ways to satisfy guests’ chicken cravings.

Leading the lineup are the brand-new “Shaq Snacks:” five never-seen-before creations featuring a crispy, juicy chicken tender stacked on buttery garlic toast and packed with a variety of mouthwatering toppings for big-time flair. Fans can pick from a selection of inventive combos like the Hot Shot, which brings the heat with pickled jalapenos and cheese curds, or the El Shaquito, a playful mashup topped with Cholula sauce and elote.

“This menu refresh leans into the brand’s dynamic spirit with a first-time menu category that reflects Big Chicken’s founder’s larger-than-life personality,” said Jax Sperling, Vice President of Culinary and Supply Chain at Craveworthy Brands. “What’s a snack to Shaquille might be a whole meal to some of us! We hope that guests will be in awe of imaginative flavor combos that hit hard and sandwiches so stacked they’d make even an NBA Hall of Famer’s hands look small.”

Big Chicken’s innovative sandwich offerings will continue to deliver the brand’s signature BIG Flavor with innovative additions like The Big Drip (crispy chicken, French onion mayo, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon and onion rings), The Pit Boss (crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, cheese curds, pickles and onion rings) and the Philly Fadeaway (grilled chicken, white American cheese, caramelized onions, peppers and mushrooms.)

“We knew that we had to think BIG to take our menu to the next level and surprise guests across the country. These new items get back to what makes Big Chicken special: a place where people can come together over bold flavor and true hospitality,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Working with Jax and the Craveworthy Brands culinary team, I can confidently say that these items feel fresh and unexpected, but still authentically Shaquille, and that’s the question that we have to ask ourselves anytime we innovate.”

Fans can also try new crispy tender plates, loaded plates piled high with golden chicken, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries and coleslaw, and choose from eight legendary sauces to create their own all-star roster.

Big Chicken continues to spread BIG Fun, BIG Flavor and BIG Smiles whether guests choose to enjoy it while rooting for their favorite sports team, vacationing on one of four Carnival Cruise ships or spending a night in with their friends and family.