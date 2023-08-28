Shaq's Big Chicken to Open in Richmond, Texas, on August 30

Founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Big Chicken’s newest location is set to open in Richmond, Texas, on August 30 at 3415 FM 762, across from the Brazos Town Center. This is the second traditional restaurant for Big Chicken in the state of Texas, joining the highly successful Houston restaurant as well in Austin’s Moody Center.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 34 guests in line this August will receive Big Chicken sandwiches for a year, limited to one sandwich per week. The 34 guests represent the number on O’Neal’s jersey, which was officially retired in 2012, during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Since the moment we signed the lease on our first location in Houston, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect site for our next Big Chicken,” says Fazil Malik, co-owner of the Richmond restaurant alongside Frank Malik and Noordin Jhaver. “They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and Big Chicken’s BIG food, BIG flavor and BIG fun are no exception. We look forward to introducing Richmond residents to a high-quality menu that is made up of Shaquille’s home-cooked favorites.”

The Richmond store is part of a 50-unit deal with the Maliks and Jhaver, who intend to bring the Big Chicken name to communities all over the Lone Star State. The three businessmen all have extensive backgrounds in business ownership, both individually and as a trio, owning several restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations in Texas. With 30 years as business partners, the Maliks and Jhaver are dedicated to satisfying Richmond’s hunger for crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders.”

“It’s great to see Fazil, Frank, and Noordin expand their ownership and our presence in Texas with a second location in Richmond,” adds Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “After the BIG turnout at the grand opening of the Houston location, we’re looking forward to bringing even more starpower and BIG fun to the residents of Texas.”

In addition to the newest restaurant in Richmond, Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Seattle; Houston; Gilbert, Arizona; Rosemont, Illinois and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Comcast Center in Philadelphia, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.