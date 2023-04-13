Shaq's Big Chicken Opens in Houston

Founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Big Chicken has been making BIG moves since it first opened its doors in 2018 in Las Vegas. Now, the brand’s newest location is set to open in Houston on April 8 at 9660 Westheimer Road. This is the first traditional restaurant for Big Chicken in the state of Texas, joining the brand’s pre-existing location in Austin’s Moody Center.

“Since the moment we signed the agreement with Big Chicken, we couldn’t wait to open our first restaurant,” says Fazil Malik, co-owner of the new restaurant alongside Frank Malik and Noordin Jhaver. “They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and Big Chicken’s BIG food, BIG flavor and BIG fun are no exception. We look forward to introducing folks across the state to Shaquille’s home-cooked favorites.”

The Houston store is part of a 50-unit deal with the Maliks and Jhaver, who intend to bring the Big Chicken name to communities all over the Lone Star State. The three businessmen all have extensive backgrounds in business ownership, both individually and as a trio, owning a number of restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations in Texas. With 30 years as business partners, the Maliks and Jhaver are more than ready to get the restaurant open and start satisfying Houston’s hunger.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fazil, Frank and Noordin,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We knew from the get-go that these three were going to be all-star owners, and the best people to expand Big Chicken into Texas. We look forward to supporting them in their growth as they expand in major cities across the state.”

Aside from the Houston and the Moody Center locations, Big Chicken has restaurants open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue); Los Angeles (Glendale and; Valencia); Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena and Renton); and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as metro-New York’s UBS Arena, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships. With a lineup of openings on the horizon, Big Chicken will soon open its doors in St. Louis as well.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.