Big Chicken, the popular fast-casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and creator of one of the most iconic fast-food milkshakes, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Minden on Monday, November 24 at 913 Santa Anita Avenue.

Situated conveniently at the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 88, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s Northern Nevada expansion, led by local restauranteur Damon Kreizenbeck. Long-time Carson City residents, the Kreizenbeck family will celebrate the grand opening by offering the first 34 guests in line a year of free Big Chicken meals (limited to $10 per week), adding even more excitement to the occasion.

“My family and I were incredibly grateful for the outpouring of enthusiasm for our last opening in Carson City. After that, we were beyond eager to bring Big Chicken to more Northern Nevadans,” said Kreizenbeck. “Our family is committed to delivering not just delicious food, but memorable experiences that bring BIG Smiles to our guests’ faces. We can’t wait to welcome the community in and share all the fun and flavors Big Chicken has to offer with Minden.”

The Minden location will feature all Big Chicken’s signature, BIG Flavor-packed dishes, including fan favorites like Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and The Ultimate, loaded with mac & cheese and crispy fried onions. Guests can also enjoy new menu additions such as Dunks and traditional Wings, with bold sauce options like Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Memphis BBQ, and Thai Chili.

Kreizenbeck’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry, including seven successful years as a Firehouse Subs franchisee, uniquely positions him to lead Big Chicken’s growth in the region. Beyond his own expertise, the Kreizenbeck family is deeply involved in the business, with his wife, daughters, and father-in-law all playing active roles in daily operations.

“The championship mindset and passion for hospitality that Damon and his family bring to their Big Chicken restaurants is what makes the difference between a simple meal and a truly special chicken sandwich,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “It’s been a pleasure to watch them become engrained in the Carson City community this last year, and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on opening location number two!”

Kreizenbeck plans to expand to a total of six Big Chicken locations across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Lake Tahoe, and more. The family is looking forward to making a positive impact through local partnerships with youth sports teams and charitable organizations in the Minden area.