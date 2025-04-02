The home of Penn State is about to get even bigger—Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken is gearing up for its opening in State College.

Set to bring bold chicken sandwiches with larger-than-life flavors to the vibrant college town, the new location will open in the oLiv Hetzel building located at 480 East College Avenue, joining the neighborhood’s bustling shopping and dining strip. The State College Big Chicken is the first of three planned locations, with additional units in Allentown and Wilkes-Barre in the pipeline. The restaurant is expected to open by early 2026, in time for Penn State students and fans to enjoy game-day bites packed with Shaq-sized flavor.

Spearheading the local expansion is the powerhouse team of Sid and Shubreet Sidhu, passionate entrepreneurs with 12-plus years of experience in the retail and restaurant industries. With deep roots in managing successful convenience stores and diners alongside their parents, the duo brings years of operational expertise and customer service excellence to the Big Chicken family.

“Our journey to Big Chicken felt right from the start,” said Sid Sidhu, co-owner of the upcoming State College location. “From our first conversation with the team to tasting the food, we knew the dynamic personality of the Brand would fit in perfectly with the lively atmosphere of Penn State. The flavors, the energy and the family-oriented approach all aligned with our vision. Being in the oliv Hetzel building, right in the heart of Happy Valley, is an incredible opportunity. There’s no better place to share our passion for hospitality and BIG smiles with Penn State students, alumni and fans.”

Big Chicken, known for fusing O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors, features craveworthy sandwiches like Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot and The Ultimate, stacked with crispy fried onions and mac & cheese, alongside loaded crinkle-cut fries and delicious milkshakes.

“Big Chicken started as the O’Neal family business, and we’re really glad Sid and Shubreet chose to make us part of theirs,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “From my first conversation with them, I knew they had the passion and energy to bring Big Chicken to Happy Valley. College traditions are built around BIG moments—and we’re excited for Big Chicken to be part of Penn State’s for years to come.”

Demonstrating their commitment to growth and community engagement, the new franchise partners are already looking at the many ways Big Chicken will become a staple off-campus. From late-night eats for Penn State students to a family-friendly atmosphere for locals, the State College location aims to become a go-to destination for BIG Flavor, BIG Fun and BIG Smiles.

With 40-plus locations open and more than 350 in development, Big Chicken continues to grow globally, bringing its signature bold flavors and Shaq-sized personality to fans everywhere. Following its explosive growth throughout the U.S., the Concept has plans to continue its expansion throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond over the next several years.