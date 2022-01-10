Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken to Open in Rosemont, Illinois, in 2022

The Village of Rosemont will welcome NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken restaurant, Big Chicken, in fall 2022. The opening will mark Big Chicken’s first Midwest location.

“We are so excited to welcome Big Chicken’s first Midwest location this fall and introduce its delicious chicken sandwiches to Rosemont’s residents and visitors alike,” says Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. “The 2,610-square-foot venue will join Stan’s Donuts and Small Cheval as we welcome the next generation of quick casual restaurants to Rosemont this fall.”

Big Chicken will be located at 9421 W. Higgins Road. With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. With existing locations in Glendale, CA and Las Vegas, the restaurant aims to create a fun family haven that both comforts and delights.