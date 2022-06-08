Shawarma Press Announces Georgetown Grand Opening

Shawarma Press, a rapidly expanding quick-service Mediterranean franchise owned by Dallas-based entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Georgetown. Located in West Austin at 620 S. I-35 Suite 400 inside Walmart, Georgetown is one of five Shawarma Press locations currently operating throughout Texas, including restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, and San Antonio, and the stand-alone flagship headquarters in Irving.

“We’re very excited to bring this new concept of healthy Mediterranean food to the Georgetown community,” Abublan says. “Although some customers are familiar with the enormous popularity of the Mediterranean Diet because it is consistently ranked as the heathiest diet in the world, many have not tried authentic shawarma or the dozens or other fresh menu items we prepare daily from scratch. The feedback from this community is that they are eager to try new things, so we are thrilled to introduce them to our delicious, heart-healthy wraps, salads, hummus, falafel, and other favorites.”

Since opening the first Shawarma Press in Irving in 2017, the restaurant’s success resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to co-founder Dr Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is also a supply chain expert and an adjunct professor at UTD’s School of Business, additional locations will be opening in Frisco, Houston, and other cities throughout Texas this year, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple.

“During the next five years, our expansion plan is to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses,” Sabri says. “We are humbled and elated that our concept of offering authentic Mediterranean food as a healthier alternative in the quick-service industry is resonating with so many new and loyal customers.”

Shawarma Press is winning customers over by offering mouth-watering shawarma wraps made with premium beef or all-natural chicken. Fresh, homemade menu items also include appetizers such as falafel bites, cheese and spinach pastries, and a signature hummus that is a customer favorite. Soups, salads, bowls, and desserts such as premium baklava are also available, along with vegan entrees and an interactive nutrition calculator for those on restricted diets or concerned about allergies.

Sabri and Abublan were recently named to fastcasual.com’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry’s most successful fast casual restaurant brands based on criteria such as profitability, creativity, expansion, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience.