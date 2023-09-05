Shawarma Press Opens in Downtown Dallas

Shawarma Press, the first authentic Shawarma franchise in the U.S., announced the opening of its flagship location in the arts district in downtown Dallas. Located at 2000 Ross Avenue in Suite 180, the corporate-owned store is the sixth restaurant opening in Texas, joining the company’s headquarters in Irving and franchise locations in Plano, Arlington, San Antonio, and Georgetown. Co-founder and CEO Sawsan Abublan said the Dallas location has undergone minor renovations that include a brand refresh with new design elements.

“This flagship location reflects the new look and feel of our brand,” says Abublan. “The colors, wall coverings, and all the design features are coordinated with personalization for the Dallas metropolitan area. A focal point that can’t be missed is a large, striking image of the city’s skyline with a sign proclaiming “Welcome to Shawarma Press Dallas!”

The flagship store is within walking distance of numerous office buildings and retail shops, including a J.W. Marriott that is also scheduled to open soon. The location is ideal for Shawarma Press to continue its mission of becoming the go-to place for healthy, authentic, and innovative Mediterranean food, including delicious Shawarma wraps made from all-natural chicken and premium beef. Customer favorites include the “world famous” freshly made hummus as well as wraps to please all taste buds, including the spicy Tandoori Press Shawarma and the Tex-Mex Press Shawarma. The menu also boasts made-from-scratch falafels, fresh soups, salads, bowls, and pastries.

“Our menu is aligned with the Mediterranean Diet, which is consistently ranked globally as the healthiest diet in the world,” explains Abublan. “Shawarma Press is attracting health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes who can frequent the restaurant daily without sabotaging health goals.” She added, “We have spoken with many people in the area, and they are excited about the opening because they were typically getting deliveries for lunch or dinner. Everyone was happy to hear about our takeout and dine-in options as well as that we offer catering for office events or special occasions.”