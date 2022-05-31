Sheetz Announces Agreement with DoorDash

Today Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, announced it has teamed up with DoorDash to celebrate the start of summer with $0 delivery on all orders placed through the Sheetz app or Sheetz website. Running from May 31, 2022 - June 28, 2022, the offer will be available for Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.



“Customers don’t have to travel to get their hands on our mouthwatering menu,” said Ryan Sheetz, Sheetz Vice President of Marketing and Brand. “Thanks to our partnership with DoorDash, customers don’t even need to get out of the pool. Just open the Sheetz app or website, choose from our extensive Made-to-Order menu including breakfast, appetizers, lunch, dinner and more, customize it just how you want, and have it delivered right to your door - or pool!”



In December 2021, Sheetz announced a new partnership with DoorDash to provide on-demand delivery of convenience essentials and more from select Sheetz stores across the company’s six state footprint, powered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.



With the unofficial start of summer right around the corner, customers can order a variety of summer items off of Sheetz’s signature Made-to-Order (MTO) menu including burgerz, hot dogz, iced drinks, milkshakes, smoothies and more. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, customers can also order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items 24/7/365.



The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations when ordering through the Sheetz app or website. Customers can start a delivery order by downloading the Sheetz app or visiting https://www.sheetz.com/.