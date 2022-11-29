Sheetz to Expand into Michigan

Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will expand into Michigan, with the first store location projected to open in 2025, starting in the Detroit market.

Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” says Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals. In 2022, Sheetz was ranked 33rd on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The recognition follows Sheetz’s recent investment of over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program. Additionally in 2022, Sheetz was ranked #3 as a Best Workplace in Retail by Fortune Magazine.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Selected as one of the “50 Companies That Care” in 2022 by PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place to Work, Sheetz is also committed to supporting the local communities it serves through several charitable organizations and activities. This includes support for the Special Olympics, weekly food donations to local food banks and Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven non-profit organization which makes the holiday season brighter for nearly 10,000 children each year.

Sheetz operates 669 store locations across its six state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.