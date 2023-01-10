Sheetz Promotes Stephanie Doliveira to EVP of People & Culture

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced the promotion of Stephanie Doliveira to Executive Vice President of People & Culture. Stephanie, who has been with Sheetz for nearly 22 years, was previously the Vice President of Human Resources for the company.



“For the last 70 years, our organization’s success has been driven directly by our people,” says Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “Each and every day, Stephanie has helped us to create a workplace where employees feel valued and appreciated. As a leader, she has been instrumental in keeping the entire human resources team focused on fostering a culture that truly makes Sheetz a great place to work. Her contributions have made an impact on every single Sheetz employee and I could not be more excited for her as she transitions into this new role.”



Stephanie will lead strategic planning and execution of all employee-related initiatives for over 24,000 employees at Sheetz. This will include succession planning, talent management, benefits and compensation, employee relations and more.



Stephanie began her career with Sheetz as a human resources manager for CLI Transport. She has also served as a Manager of Employee Communications and co-leader of the Brand Department before being named Vice President of Human Resources in 2008.



Over the past several years, Stephanie has guided her team and led the transformation of Sheetz’s human resource department into one that is focused on the growth and well-being of Sheetz’s employees. She has helped drive the development of Sheetz’s core company values, led major investments in leadership development, employee benefits and employee recognition, and most recently supported Sheetz’s employees through the global pandemic.



During her tenure as Vice President of Human Resources, Sheetz was named a 100 Best Company to Work For by Fortune and Great Places to Work in eight of the last nine years. Sheetz has also been included in the "Companies that Care" list by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE Magazine twice in the last three years. Additionally, Sheetz was ranked third in last year’s Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target.



Sheetz, one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, was founded as a small family business in 1952 when Bob Sheetz purchased one of his father’s dairy stores in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The second Sheetz store opened in 1963 and today, after more than 70 years, the company serves more than 1.5 million customers a day in its 670+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.