Shift, a leading employee engagement platform that helps organizations streamline communication, recognition, training, and real-time data delivery through digital signage, announced the release of Content Navigator, an innovative new feature designed to revolutionize how managers and teams communicate in the workplace.

The new Content Navigator gives leaders the power to instantly control and display content on any Shift-connected screen using any device with a web browser — whether a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. With just a few clicks, managers can access and push relevant content to displays in real time, transforming everyday televisions into agile, on-demand communication tools.

“Content Navigator is a game changer for how teams utilize Shift – they now have complete control of their screens and no longer have to wait for the rotation to call out key messages, results or recognition,” said Kara Surrena, President at Shift. “We designed it to make communication faster, more flexible, and more meaningful, giving leaders the power to deliver the right message at exactly the right time.”

With Content Navigator, managers can easily:

Lead dynamic team huddles and meetings: Select and display tailored content to spark discussion, share goals, or review performance metrics instantly.

Access and display spotlights on demand: Choose from available spotlights to support contests, training or recognition moments.

Empower agile communication: Switch from scheduled to spontaneous content sharing, helping teams stay informed and inspired in real time.

Whether it’s a daily huddle, impromptu team meeting, or performance check-in, Content Navigator gives leaders complete control over what’s displayed, ensuring that the most relevant, impactful information is always front and center.

The release of Content Navigator underscores Shift’s commitment to helping organizations create more connected, engaged, and high-performing workplaces through intuitive technology and impactful communication tools.