Southwest Value Partners, AEG, and Virentes Hospitality today announced that Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will open new flagship locations at Nashville Yards in 2025. Virentes Hospitality is a Shipley and Sweet Paris franchisee and will operate stores in other locations across the Southeast.

“Nashville Yards is one of the most important multi-use developments in the last decade and will greatly enhance the already spectacular vibrancy of entertainment, commerce, and residential living in Nashville,” said Jim D’Aquila, Managing Partner of Virentes Partners Group, the parent company of Virentes Hospitality. “We are very excited to bring Shipley and Sweet Paris to this special setting and believe these stores will be flagship locations for our beloved brand partners.”

“Great donuts and crêpes, what’s not to love!” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. “Shipley and Sweet Paris are both delightfully tasty and have something delicious to offer everyone in a really fun environment. We are very glad to have both brands come to Nashville Yards.”

Shipley, known for its handcrafted donuts and savory kolaches, will be located in the development’s creative office building fronting Church Street and is set to open in May 2025. It will serve the brand’s more than 60 offerings, from its best-selling classic Plain Glazed donut to its golden Sausage and Cheese Kolache, in a warm and welcoming environment.

Anchored by CAA, the creative office building at Nashville Yards is the first of its kind in the city. Adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s state-of-the-art indoor live music and event venue, the building rises eleven stories above Church Street with large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, three levels of curated retail, dining, and entertainment. Shipley joins previously announced retail tenants Iconix Fitness, EVO Entertainment, Fogo de Chão, and Ocean Prime in the creative office building.

Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025 on the first level of The Pinnacle, occupying a prime location along the new Signal Crossing, the pedestrian street right in the heart of Nashville Yards.

Serving decadent sweet and savory crêpes, artisanal fresh salads, soups, and indulgent beverages, Sweet Paris began as a single restaurant in Houston more than a decade ago. Nashville Yards will be the brand’s first location in Tennessee, and 20th total, when it opens.

“We are thrilled to be adding Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café and Shipley Do-Nuts to our carefully curated collection of best-in-class dining, and fast casual offerings at Nashville Yards,” said Ted Tanner, Executive Vice President Real Estate Development for AEG. “Whether you are visiting Nashville Yards for an event, taking an office break or coming home, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café and Shipley Do-Nuts will both be frequent stops along the way.”