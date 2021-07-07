Shipley Do-Nuts Expands Executive Team

Shipley Do-Nuts continues building its senior leadership team with the addition of Chief Marketing Officer Donna Josephson and Vice President of Technology Kerry Leo.

Josephson previously held CMO titles at Corner Bakery, Fazoli’s and McAlister’s Deli. She also brings experience from Wendy’s International, Applebee’s International and Chick-fil-A.

Leo has more than a decade of technology and operational leadership experience and joins Shipley from Church’s Chicken/Texas Chicken, where he served as senior director of information technology. Prior to Church’s Chicken, Leo served as director, retail technology for Focus Brands and held several senior-level positions at Chick-fil-A.

“With the addition of Donna and Kerry, we’ve built an exceptionally well-rounded senior executive team that brings decades of valuable restaurant industry experience,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “Their talents and expertise will help propel our iconic 85-year-old brand into a new era of growth and enhanced customer experience.”

“Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved in Houston and beyond as a brand that’s been rooted in its communities for generations,” adds Josephson. “The opportunity to help define and grow the Shipley brand as it enters its next 85 years is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Shipley Do-Nuts has always been dedicated to bringing the best experience to customers, franchisees and employees,” says Leo. “I’m looking forward to implementing systemwide updates to further our commitment to excellence and accelerate our growth.”