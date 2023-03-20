Shipley Do-Nuts Headed to Georgia for First Time

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, brings its famous do-nuts to Georgia for the first time with the opening of its new location in Cumming at 3225 Keith Bridge Road. The shop is locally owned and operated by Oziel “Ozzie” Rodriguez, who also owns Coal Mountain Package Store and Palapas Bar and Grill in Forsyth County, Georgia.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved throughout the South for its more than 60 varieties of fresh, hot do-nuts, as well as kolaches (savory breakfast rolls filled with meat, typically sausage), hot coffee and cold brew. Its signature glazed do-nuts, famous for their unique hexagon shape that creates a lighter, fluffier texture and a glaze that provides just the right amount of sweetness, are by far the brand’s bestseller.

“I was looking for a brand to expand my business portfolio, and once I tasted Shipley Do-Nuts, I was hooked – they are truly The World’s Greatest Do-Nuts,” Rodriguez says. “It’s exciting to bring a legacy brand like Shipley to a whole new community, and I look forward to introducing the Shipley magic to my friends, neighbors and customers in the Forsyth area.”

Operating as Sweet Donuts Investments Inc., Rodriguez plans to open five Shipley Do-Nuts locations in the greater Atlanta area.

“We’ve had Georgia on our mind for quite some time at Shipley, and opening our first location in the state is an important milestone for us,” adds Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. “Ozzie knows this community very well, and we are confident that he’ll create a loyal following for Shipley in Forsyth County.”