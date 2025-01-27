Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the iconic, Texas-born donut and kolache brand, introduces its own unique twist on New Orleans’ famous beignets with new “YAYs,” available for a limited time through early April.

Handmade fresh with Shipley’s signature yeast dough, the new mini beignets are fried to pillowy perfection. Upon order, they are shaken in powdered sugar and served warm. Guests can enjoy the new YAYs in several order sizes, including four for $2, 12 for $5 and 24 for $10, available at participating locations.

Inspired by the popularity of beignets, which are currently served at several Shipley locations

from Houston to New Orleans, YAYs join the menu during the region’s famous Carnival season that culminates on Mardi Gras. The light, fluffy pastries bring a taste of New Orleans to any moment or celebration, including watch parties for “the big game,” held in the Crescent City this year.

“Since Houston is known as New Orleans’ sister city, it’s only right that Shipley offers our twist on Louisiana’s official state donut with a new snack-sized treat,” said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. “Made fresh daily, our mouthwatering new YAYs offer our unique take on the classic favorite, delivering a light, airy, sweet treat perfect for any time of day.”

Shipley Do-Happy Rewards members can unlock a free order of four YAYs with any $5 purchase through Feb. 10. To sign up, go to ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards.

In addition to YAYs, Shipley has added its new Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches to its permanent menu following tremendous success as a limited-time item.