Shipley Do-Nuts Keeps Growth Momentum Going

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts and kolaches since 1936, continued its rapid growth trajectory in Q1 2022, signing multi-unit franchise agreements to open more than 70 new locations in Texas, Georgia and Maryland.

In Q1, the 85-year-old company launched its first professional branding campaign, began testing a new coffee program and opened the first of more than 40 planned new shops for 2022, including the brand’s first Shipley Do-Nuts location in Tallahassee, Florida.

“We are continuing our record-breaking growth, and in Q1, we’ve worked to put teams, systems and programs in place to support our fast-paced growth,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “The steps we’ve taken have enabled us to attract highly qualified multi-unit operators who see the brand’s incredible potential and want to be on board as we step into our next 85 years.”

With more than 350 total new units in the development pipeline, the company is expected to nearly double in size over the next five years. Shipley signed franchise agreements in Q1 for 25 units in Maryland and 25 units in the Atlanta area — both new markets for the brand. The first units in each market will begin opening in Q4.

Other Q1 highlights are new deals signed to build 20 additional units in Texas. Jack in the Box multi-unit franchisee Mohammed Ahmed will open his first Shipley Do-Nuts in Weslaco, and multi-unit operator Sam Khader, owner of Texas-based chain Dimassi’s Mediterranean Grill, will focus on the North Texas region.

As the brand’s pipeline grew in Q1, Shipley also brought on board new Senior Vice President – Supply Chain Jim Fisher. Fisher, who previously held supply chain leadership roles at Krispy Kreme and Pillsbury/General Mills, brings more than 20 years’ supply chain experience to Shipley’s senior leadership team.