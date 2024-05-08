Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s oldest and largest do-nut brands, continued its trend of positive same-store sales and bolstered its rapid growth trajectory with an expanded development team, 14 signed deals for 61 new locations throughout Texas and six shops opened so far in 2024.

Shipley’s development team, headed by Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore, has expanded with two key employees. Vice President of Sales Jonathan Massey joined Shipley in March after serving as director of franchise development at Wingstop and, prior to that, at Pizza Hut. Also joining the team is new Director of Franchise Recruitment Fred Frey, who came to Shipley from his franchise development manager role at HTeaO.

The team takes a full-service approach to franchise development, providing franchisees with cost-saving guidance on everything from real estate to design and construction, as well as shortening the timeframe from signing to opening.

“Our goal is to be substantially faster than the industry standard 12-month timeline from signing to cash registers ringing,” says Sizemore. “We have a robust development pipeline, and we want to help our franchisees get their shops open faster so they can quickly realize the power and potential of our growing brand.”

So far this year, Shipley has opened six shops in Texas and Oklahoma. As the brand expands its national footprint, new locations in Colorado, Florida, Maryland and North Carolina are on track to open in 2024.

“Our growth at Shipley is being driven by existing franchisees who are taking the opportunity to open additional units and system newcomers who want to bring Shipley to new markets,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. “Keith and his experienced team are hitting the ground running to meet our aggressive growth goals.”

In Q3 2023, for the first time in Shipley’s 88-year history, the company opened territories for development in the Midwest, including Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Shipley is also actively recruiting franchisees in Florida and throughout the Southeast.