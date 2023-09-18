Shipley Do-Nuts Launches First Loyalty Program

Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest do-nut brands, is offering guests sweet incentives with its first loyalty program, Do-Happy Rewards, at all 340-plus locations.

Everyone who joins the program will instantly be awarded two free signature glazed do-nuts. Do-Happy Rewards members earn five points for every $1 they spend to unlock rewards that range from free do-nuts and kolaches to Shipley merchandise and 99-cent coffees. The more points reward members earn, the higher their membership level, leading to more exclusive offers and discounts. The app also allows for easy, streamlined online ordering for pickup or delivery.

“We began testing Do-Happy Rewards in early 2023 in our company-owned shops, and it was well received, with strong initial sign-ups and positive consumer feedback that told us there’s a real appetite for the program,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. “With this launch, we can thank our devoted guests the best way we know how – with free do-nuts, merch and other menu items – while offering simpler online ordering and driving business for our franchisees.”

Guests can join the program by downloading the Shipley app from the App Store or Google Play Store or signing up online.

As of September 1, Do-Happy Rewards had more than 40,000 members who are spending 60% more than non-loyalty members. Rewards members also visited about twice a month as the program rolled out.

The new loyalty program is the latest of many tech upgrades for the 87-year-old brand as it prepares to nearly double in size over the next five years. It has also launched a new website, rolled out online ordering and third-party delivery, and implemented a digital training platform. The company recently opened new territories for development in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and is actively recruiting franchisees in Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida and throughout the Southeast.