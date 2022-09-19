Shipley Do-Nuts Launches Multi-Year Partnership with University of Houston

Shipley Do-Nuts and The University of Houston Athletics Department have launched a strategic, multi-year partnership that establishes Shipley as the official coffee, do-nut and cold brew of the Houston Cougars. The largest partnership of its kind in Shipley’s history, the multi-year collaboration will concentrate on elevating Shipley’s new coffee and cold brew line as the option of choice for consumers.

Shipley introduced its new coffee at all Houston locations in July and is currently rolling it out to all 330+ locations. The Shipley House Blend is made from ethically sourced Central and South American coffee beans that are medium-roasted for hot brew, plus two flavors of premium cold brew, Bold Black and Salted Caramel. The new coffee and cold brew, plus Shipley’s beloved glazed do-nut holes, will be available for purchase at all Houston Athletics venues for fans to enjoy during sporting events.

“This new partnership with Houston Athletics is a central piece of our growth strategy as we launch into our next 85 years,” Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge says. “Houston is our hometown and largest market. Aligning with Houston Athletics in such a meaningful way will help us elevate our brand and introduce visiting teams and fans to The World’s Greatest Do-Nut as the Cougars step up into the Big 12 Conference.”

The partnership also advances the Houston Rise campaign, with 50% of Shipley’s investment dedicated to the construction of the Football Development Center.

Shipley branding will be displayed across Houston Athletics venues, including TDECU Stadium for Houston Football and the Fertitta Center for Houston Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Volleyball. Shipley will also be recognized prominently in the Football Development Center, once constructed.