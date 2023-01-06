Shipley Do-Nuts Opens First Maryland Location

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has opened its first Maryland location in Anne Arundel County at 1099 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved throughout the South for its fresh, hot do-nuts, offering more than 60 varieties, as well as kolaches (savory breakfast rolls filled with meat, typically sausage), hot coffee and cold brew. Its signature glazed do-nuts, famous for their unique hexagon shape that creates a lighter, fluffier texture and a glaze that provides just the right amount of sweetness, are by far the brand’s bestseller.

“The Odenton location has great visibility, and we think Marylanders are going to flip when they taste their first Shipley do-nut – it’s simply The World’s Greatest Do-Nut,” says franchisee John Egan. “It’s a big responsibility to introduce a legacy brand like Shipley to a new market. Our first priority is to offer our guests an outstanding experience that will keep them coming back time and again.”

Egan, Brian Lemek Jr. and Peter Lemek signed a development deal in mid-2022 to bring the brand to Maryland. Shipley Do-Nuts has been in rapid growth mode, signing deals in 2022 to increase its pipeline of new store openings by nearly 100. The brand has plans to double in size over the next five years.

“Getting a toehold in the Eastern Seaboard has been a huge priority for the brand as we grow beyond our traditional markets in Texas and the South,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “We have a great deal of confidence that John, Peter and Brian are exactly the kind of highly experienced multi-unit operators that can successfully grow Shipley into a beloved brand in Maryland.”

The 1,827-square-foot shop in Odenton has indoor and outdoor seating available (weather permitting), plus a convenient drive-thru. The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.