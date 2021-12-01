Shipley Do-Nuts Opens First South Carolina Store

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for 85 years, opened its first location in South Carolina in Greenwood and has plans to open several more shops throughout the state in the coming years.

The new 2,300-square-foot shop offers more than 60 varieties of freshly made do-nuts, including its iconic plain glazed, as well as coffee, cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters, kolaches and more.

“On the heels of selling out the Dallas-Fort Worth market last month, entering South Carolina is a tremendous accomplishment for Shipley, and we are only getting started there,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “As our brand continues to experience tremendously quick growth this year, we plan on making Shipley and our ‘World’s Greatest Do-Nuts’ a household name throughout the state.”

Longtime Greenwood resident Robert Larkins is the new franchisee. He has plans to open additional Shipley locations throughout South Carolina over the next five years, starting with Spartanburg in 2022.

“After first tasting a Shipley do-nut while spending time in Nashville, I knew my hometown would enjoy the world’s best do-nuts,” Larkins says.

The fast-growing brand, now with more than 330 locations, has franchise commitments in place to open an additional 300 stores over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Georgia and Oklahoma.