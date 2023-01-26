Shipley Do-Nuts' Pipeline Grew By 100 Restaurants in 2022

Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, continued its rapid expansion in 2022, opening 14 new locations and inking 11 multi-unit franchise deals that add a total of nearly 100 shops to its new store pipeline.

The new development agreements will bring the brand to three new states, Maryland, Georgia and Virginia, and expand its footprint in Colorado, Florida and Texas. The first Maryland location opened Jan. 9, 2023, and the first Georgia location is slated for a late Q1 2023 opening. Overall, the company is projecting double-unit growth in 2023 over 2022.

“We will remember 2022 as a banner year for Shipley. We had a tremendous amount of interest in the brand from experienced, multi-unit operators who will accelerate our growth in new and existing markets,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “We’ve been working fast and furious to upgrade our offerings and guest experience as we introduce the Shipley magic to new generations and regions and continue to build upon this momentum in the new year.”

The company kicked off 2022 by updating its branding to better convey the fun and flavor of today’s Shipley Do-Nuts. The famous Shipley red is now accompanied by new “Do-Happy” branding, a play on the unique spelling of the company name and celebrating the taste of Shipley’s made-fresh-daily do-nuts.

In late summer, Shipley launched a companywide coffee program, offering guests premium Shipley House Blend hot coffee made from ethically sourced Central and South American medium roast coffee beans, plus two flavors of cold brew, Bold Black and Salted Caramel. It is also testing National Restaurant Association Show Kitchen Innovation Awardee Botrista to add flavored lemonades to the beverage program.

When Shipley rolled out its new online ordering program systemwide in 2022, ticket averages increased by nearly 20%. And when the company began testing a loyalty program in its corporate-owned Houston shops, thousands of new members signed up in just weeks. Shipley will introduce the program systemwide in 2023.

Shipley has emerged strong from the challenges of recent years, as evidenced by its recognition on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500 list, moving up 13 spots to No. 131, the highest in its category. The industry also took notice of the company’s leadership in 2022. The Houston Business Journal named Rutledge one of its Most Admired CEOs, while CMO Donna Josephson was honored as an Entrepreneur Franchise CMO Gamechanger.