Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation’s largest donut and kolache brand, continued to defy industry trends in Q1 2025, posting its 17th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth while accelerating its national expansion strategy.

Shipley opened 10 new shops in Q1, up 150% over Q1 2024, including its first North Carolina shop, which experienced the most successful opening in recent history. The opening in Concord, North Carolina, extends the brand’s footprint to 13 states.

The brand also inked a 30-unit development agreement with experienced multi-unit operator Vik Agrawal, who will establish Shipley’s presence in the untapped areas of South Florida, with 20 units planned, and New Mexico, with 10 units. Agrawal will open one location in each region within the next 12 months. This expansion, coupled with new agreements in Alabama and Georgia, pushes Shipley’s development pipeline to nearly 220 locations.

“Our consistent quarter-over-quarter sales growth demonstrates the strength of our strategic expansion plan and the enticing appeal of our made-fresh-daily menu items,” said Flynn Dekker, CEO, Shipley Do-Nuts. “By combining thoughtful market development with product innovation that resonates with consumers, we’re building on our 89-year legacy while creating new opportunities for franchisees in areas craving our authentic, handcrafted donuts and kolaches.”

In January, the brand introduced YAYs (mini beignets) as a limited-time menu item to drive customer engagement during Carnival season, Mardi Gras and the NFL championship game hosted in New Orleans. Shipley also rolled out heart-shaped donuts as an LTO in Q1 2025, prompting a 27% increase in traffic during the week of Valentine’s Day and resulting in the brand’s biggest sales day in its history on Feb. 14.

Looking ahead, Shipley expects to enter its 14th state with the opening of its Lynchburg, Virginia, location later this year.