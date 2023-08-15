Shipley Do-Nuts Releases Pumpkin Spice Lineup

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s oldest and largest do-nut brands, celebrates the upcoming season with an all-new Pumpkin Spice lineup on its menu now through Nov. 30 at select locations.

Shipley’s fall assortment features delicious new Pumpkin Spice do-nut varieties that include something for every kind of do-nut lover – yeast or cake, and plain, iced, sugared or sprinkled:

Pumpkin Spice Iced Yeast Do-Nut: A Shipley classic, this light, fluffy yeast do-nut is iced by hand with signature pumpkin spiced icing, delivering the essence of autumn in every bite.

Pumpkin Spice Buttermilk Cake Do-Nut: A buttermilk cake do-nut takes center stage, infused with the inviting allure of pumpkin spice and fried to golden-brown perfection — a pumpkin spice lover’s dream.

Pumpkin Spice Buttermilk Cake Cinnamon Sugar Do-Nut: A divine blend of pumpkin spice and cinnamon sugar makes this an irresistible autumn delight.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Buttermilk Cake Do-Nut: A hearty, golden-brown buttermilk cake do-nut is iced by hand with signature pumpkin spiced icing with festive fall sprinkles on top.

“Our Pumpkin Spice Do-Nuts bring the sweet, aromatic essence of the season, with balanced fall flavors that we all start to crave this time of year,” says Shipley Do-Nuts Chief Marketing Officer Donna Josephson. “They are perfect with a cup of our hot coffee or our signature Bold Black cold brew, and you’ll definitely want to rush in and try them before they’re gone.”

The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Do-Nuts join Shipley’s everyday selection of more than 60 varieties of fresh, hot do-nuts, plus kolaches, fritters, bear claws and more. They are available in-store or through online ordering and delivery.