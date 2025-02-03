Shipley Do-Nuts, the iconic, Texas-born donut and kolache brand, is unveiling a trio of heart-shaped donuts just in time to make Valentine’s Day delicious.

The new heart-shaped treats are classic Shipley yeast donuts frosted with strawberry, cherry or chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles. Available in shops for pickup or delivery Feb. 10-16, while supplies last, the donuts can be pre-ordered now at shipleydonuts.olo.com.

“We’ve rolled out heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day as a fun way to share the love with guests across our nearly 370 locations,” said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting treat to sweeten this season of love.”

For those gifting a loved one, surprising friends and family or bringing sweet treats to the office, Shipley is offering a festive, limited-time Valentine’s Day box decorated with red and pink hearts.

In addition to heart-shaped donuts, Shipley has added its unique twist on New Orleans’ famous beignets,YAYs, to the menu for a limited time. Handmade fresh with Shipley’s signature yeast dough, the new mini beignets are fried to pillowy perfection, shaken in powdered sugar and served warm. YAYs are available at participating locations in several order sizes, including four for $2, 12 for $5 and 24 for $10.