Some things are just meant to go together, like milk and cookies, movies and popcorn, and everyone’s favorite: coffee and donuts.

That’s why Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest donut brands, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, by giving away coffee’s best friend — a signature glazed donut — with any coffee purchase at all 350-plus locations.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than pairing it with a free Shipley hot glazed donut,” said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Do-Nuts CEO. “Whether you’re starting your day or taking a well-deserved break, we want to bring a smile to our guests’ faces with this delicious duo.”

Founded in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot donuts, especially its fan-favorite plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape. The light, fluffy treat is handmade fresh daily and carefully glazed to sweet perfection.

Shipley’s premium coffee lineup includes freshly brewed, medium-roast signature house blend hot coffee and iced coffee in two flavors, Bold Black and Salted Caramel.

To redeem the free glazed donut, available only to Do-Happy Rewards members, guests can visit participating Shipley locations or order online or via the Shipley Do-Nuts app. Members can get this and many more delicious deals, including free donuts, Shipley merchandise and 99-cent coffees.