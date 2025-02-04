Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s oldest and fastest-growing donut brands, wrapped 2024 with record-breaking growth and innovation, setting new benchmarks across development, new product introductions and franchise expansion.

Shipley closed 2024 with its 16th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, partially driven by record-high digital sales. The brand also grew its guest loyalty program membership by 50% in 2024.

The year saw Shipley’s highest-ever level of unit growth. The company opened a record 12 stores in Q4 alone, bringing the year’s total to 24 new locations, an all-time high for Shipley, and breaking its 2023 record by 26%. The company dramatically reduced its development time frame and build-out costs while increasing flexibility in shop formats. It projects new shop growth will nearly double in 2025.

Additionally, Shipley expanded its franchise development pipeline to nearly 200, bolstered by an enhanced franchise development team led by Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore and Vice President of Franchise Development Jonathan Massey. The dynamic team inked new agreements in 2024 to open 117 shops, a company record. In Q4, it signed its largest deal of the year, a 22-unit agreement with Virentes Partners Group, which plans to open in Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, in 2025.

“We have built an incredible team this year, and I couldn’t be prouder of their work that has led us to another record year in key metrics across the Shipley brand,” said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker. “Our great franchisees, a dedicated team, our iconic brand loved by generations, and, of course, the best donuts and kolaches in the world come together to create the perfect recipe for success.”

To build the capacity for people, innovation and product needed to support record shop-count growth, Shipley in 2024 moved into a new Houston headquarters, opened a new test kitchen and brought online custom-made, state-of-the-art production equipment for its proprietary dough mix. It also launched its most successful limited-time offer in the company’s 88-year history — Egg & Cheese kolaches in four varieties, all of which were added to its permanent menu by the end of Q4.

Looking to 2025, Shipley will begin the year by entering new territories, including opening its first stores in North Carolina and Virginia in the first half of 2025.