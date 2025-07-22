Shipley Donuts, the nation’s largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, is making busy mornings a little sweeter and a little more affordable with the launch of its Shipley Duo Deal — a new breakfast bundle that pairs any kolache and donut for only $4. 

As consumers increasingly seek out cost-saving meal solutions, Shipley’s Duo Deal offers a way for guests to treat themselves to beloved recipes without breaking the bank. Guests have their choice of any kolache, including popular Egg & Cheese varieties, paired with any donut — glazed, cake, filled or iced — all baked fresh daily. For just $1.99, guests can complete the meal with a freshly brewed coffee. 

“The Shipley Duo Deal is designed for busy individuals or families looking for an affordably priced, protein-packed breakfast on the go,” said Shipley Donuts Senior Vice President of Marketing Laurie Curtis. “For just $4, guests can enjoy a complete breakfast that satisfies both sweet donut and savory kolache cravings for the perfect morning fuel.” 

In addition, Shipley is adding new Apple Fritter Bites to its menu — a limited-time offering perfect for the back-to-school season. These bite-sized treats are handmade with Shipley’s signature yeast dough and real apples, swirled with cinnamon and sugar, then glazed to perfection. An order of eight is just $2, making them an affordable, craveable snack that can be enjoyed any time of day — whether as a morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up. 

“Our Apple Fritter Bites take everything guests love about our fan-favorite Apple Fritter and condenses it into the perfect snackable size, capturing the flavor of fall in every delicious morsel,” said Kaitlyn Venable, Shipley Director of Culinary.  

