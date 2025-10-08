Shipley Donuts, the nation’s largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, has opened its newest location in the high-profile new Nashville Yards development as it continues its rapid expansion in the mid-South.

Owned by franchisee group Virentes Hospitality, the 1,478-square-foot shop strategically positions the brand within the premium Nashville Yards development, surrounded by high-traffic business tenants along with music venues and restaurants.

The shop offers more than 40 varieties of fresh, handmade daily donuts, including its signature glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape for a lighter, fluffier texture, then carefully glazed to sweet perfection. It also serves filled, iced and cake donuts, plus bear claws, cinnamon rolls and Shipley’s famous kolaches, a savory Texas-style pastry baked with a variety of fillings inside, like cheese, sausage and eggs.

The Nashville Yards shop boasts the brand’s first espresso-based coffee program, offering premium hot and cold coffee-based drinks, including cappuccino, mocha latte and cold brew.

“The new Nashville shop allows Shipley to further strengthen our presence in Music City while introducing our iconic, fresh-made donuts and kolaches to a new audience of workers, residents and visitors in the growing Nashville Yards district,” said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Donuts CEO. “As an elevated store in the heart of the city, this new shop will be a place people can stop by to enjoy the world’s greatest donuts, grab a premium coffee before work or a show, or meet up with friends for a sweet or savory treat.”

The new shop is the first of 22 new Shipley locations Virentes plans to open throughout Tennessee and Florida. It also owns and operates a Shipley location in Jacksonville, Florida.

“With our new Nashville Yards location now open and serving the community, we’re already seeing the impact of the city’s vibrant business environment and growing food scene,” said Shipley Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore. “The shop showcases exactly how Shipley succeeds in dynamic metropolitan markets and establishes the blueprint for our ongoing Southeast expansion.”

The brand currently has more than 200 locations in development and is actively seeking qualified franchisees for key markets across the South, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.