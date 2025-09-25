This National Coffee Day, Smoothie King is launching a BRAND NEW coffee protein program called “Stars for Smoothies” that will let coffee and protein lovers show their Starbucks Rewards STARS for a FREE protein-packed coffee smoothie at Smoothie King.
Smoothie King is taking high-protein coffee to the next level with a one-day, first-of-its-kind offer as Starbucks unveils its new protein drinks on the same day. The new program is a friendly reminder to those seeking a protein boost that Smoothie King has them covered—and has since 1973 as the original protein-packed, purpose-driven smoothie brand.
- Yes, that’s right…Starbucks Rewards members can show their accumulated stars for a FREE 20oz Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie at any Smoothie King location nationwide. Each blend has over 30 grams of protein! Smoothie King will also accept rewards from other popular coffee retailers, including Dunkin’ and more. Simply show your rewards account at checkout to redeem a free high-protein coffee smoothie. This offer will be available in-store only, from open until 10:30am on September 29th.
- With over 50 years of experience serving protein-rich blends, Smoothie King is inviting coffee drinkers to enjoy a seasonal favorite in a new, protein-forward way. As the ultimate destination for protein-packed smoothies, you can find dozens of delicious and nutritious smoothies with protein-rich ingredients to help you fuel up or recover faster – all year, all day, and all part of Smoothie King’s vision of making the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits.
Smoothie King National Coffee Day Offer:
- Date: September 29th/ Valid at Smoothie King stores nationwide from opening until 10:30am
- Deal: Free 20oz Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie when you show your Starbucks Rewards—or other coffee retailer rewards
Valid in-store only