Las Vegas’ iconic Jewish delicatessen Siegel’s Bagelmania will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sunday, May 26. Guests who dine at the restaurant that day will receive a free commemorative anniversary t-shirt with their purchase (while supplies last).

Bagelmania has been serving up traditional New York-style boiled bagels and home-made Jewish delicatessen recipes to the local Las Vegas community since it first opened in 1989. In 2018, Stephen Siegel, a longtime customer, purchased the restaurant and renamed it Siegel’s Bagelmania. “The love and admiration I have for Jewish delicacies is off the charts! Each dish we serve tells a story of tradition and innovation. It’s this blend of old-world and modern that has been keeping our customers coming back for 35 years,” says Siegel.

From a young age, Siegel frequented famous delis in Los Angeles, admiring the food and atmosphere in them. His lifelong experience and love of the food and the traditional delicatessen concept is what inspired him to relocate the restaurant into a larger, more modern location near the Las Vegas Convention Center while still preserving its authentic Jewish delicatessen and bakery ambiance unlike anything Las Vegas ever had before.

Siegel evolved the menu by adding a greater variety of traditional breakfast entrees, soups, salads, burgers, classic sandwiches, and pastries. Along with traditional Jewish delicatessen dishes, Siegel and his team created numerous over-the-top items like the Maple Bacon DoughCro Banana Pancakes that stacks a Pinkbox doughnut’s Porky Face DoughCro on top of three banana pancakes with crispy bacon, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup. And many signature items and guest favorites are named after popular Las Vegas leaders and influencers, like the traditional pastrami on rye with melted Swiss, coleslaw and Russian dressing sandwich named after Las Vegas Mayors Carolyn and Oscar Goodman. Siegel also included a full bar in the current location that offers a fun cocktail menu with items like “Not Your Grandpa’s Manishewitz” and a “Boozy Hot Chocolate.”

With tradition at the forefront, Siegel’s Bagelmania begins each day boiling and baking over 20 varieties of award-winning bagels. Cream cheese is whipped in-house and mixed in a wide variety of flavors such as chive, lox vegetable, jalapeno, vegetable, chive, strawberry, cinnamon apple, and seasonal flavors. Fresh breads such as sourdough, wheat, challah, onion rolls, pretzels and the most popular, double-baked rye bread are baked in-house every day. Pastries, cookies, and famous dessert are all mixed and baked from scratch. All the meats are brined and then sliced in-house, and the coleslaw, tuna, egg, chicken, and whitefish salads are made fresh daily. Its matzah balls and soups are all made from scratch, including a 100-year-old chicken noodle soup recipe which has been said to be so good, it will “cure the common cold.”

The flagship location on Convention Center Drive occupies 10,000 square feet and includes a 200-seat dining room, outdoor patio, a full bar with slot machines, and a private dining room that can be rented out for private events. Siegel’s Bagelmania also offers catering options that can be ordered for pickup, with special menus for traditional Jewish holidays like Passover and Hanukkah.