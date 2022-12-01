The Simple Greek Partners with No Kid Hungry

According to new estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America could face hunger this year. To help eradicate childhood hunger, The Simple Greek partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of their guests, franchisees raised $722 at their restaurant, which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all The Simple Greek locations in the country. The $722 raised by The Simple Greek Midland can help provide 7,220 healthy meals for kids.

“We were thrilled that The Simple Greek decided to partner with No Kid Hungry this year,” says Daniel and Nickie Lopez, owners of The Simple Greek Midland. “Giving back to our community in such an impactful way is something important to us. We would not have been able to succeed in our fundraising efforts without the help of our guests and dedicated team, and we are so happy to help provide meals to kids and families in need.”

The Simple Greek fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all locations restaurants across the country and offered guests various ways to support their No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts. As the first-place winner of the Donation Competition, The Simple Greek Midland will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of The Simple Greek. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

“WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to partner with No Kid Hungry again this year, and remain committed to help end childhood hunger in America,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “The Simple Greek is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor again this year to raise money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. I am proud of the hard work The Simple Greek team in Midland has contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests.”