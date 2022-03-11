Simple Virtual Kitchen Launches Suite of Virtual Brands to Assist Restaurants

Simple Virtual Kitchen has announced its launch as a virtual restaurant company that helps restaurants increase revenue by serving America's favorite meals—chicken wings, burgers, subs, pizza, and more.

Simple Virtual Kitchen's system allows restaurants to profit from making what they already serve on their existing menu.

“Simple Virtual Kitchen has been created to help restaurants post COVID-19 by offering our brands through their kitchen. They do not pay extra rent, utilities, or employees,” says owner Mohamed Kaada. “It's like opening a second restaurant in their kitchen without the costs.”

Kaada has more than 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, including 16 years in developing and managing several successful restaurants. Kaada owns Simple Virtual Kitchen along with Karima Kaada and David Zaoui, who have 20 years and 10 years of experience, respectively, in the restaurant industry.

With already four virtual brands open—Just Chicken Wings, NYPD Pizza, SUbzone and Burger and French Fries—Simple Virtual Kitchen operates in multiple locations and should expend even faster with the need of restaurants to add profit to their revenue. Virtual brands offer restaurant owners a separate concept that runs out of their kitchens using the same products but available only via food delivery services.

Restaurants that partner with Simple Virtual Kitchen will choose the items that they want on their virtual brand. Simple Virtual Kitchen will then take care of the name, website, marketing, communication, logistics, and delivery fees.

Once an order is processed, the restaurant receives it via a tablet connect to his virtual brand. The store then processes it as a usual operation. The restaurant is then notified that a third-party delivery service is dispatched to pick up and deliver the order.

“Our goal is to help the restaurant community generate secondary sources of income through virtual brands,” Mohamed Kaada says.