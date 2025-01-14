Simplot is thrilled to announce an exclusive, limited-time promotion offering an extraordinary 30% off Harvest Fresh avocados. As a leader in the food service/produce industry, Simplot has never offered such aggressive promotional pricing in its history.



This historic promotion is designed to benefit commercial operators in the quick service restaurant (QSR) and casual dining sectors. It’s also an opportunity for new operators to explore rebates on all products, while existing operators can enjoy the discount by incorporating new offerings into their menus.



The promotion aligns strategically with increased demand for avocados during upcoming popular occasions such as the Super Bowl, March Madness, and Cinco de Mayo. These events, known for driving higher avocado consumption, provide an ideal platform to maximize trial and conversion rates.



Additionally, this promotion reflects Simplot’s ongoing commitment to this category, emphasized by the recent purchase of a new facility dedicated to avocado production. This investment signals Simplot’s efforts to expand its avocado footprint, and deliver greater value to its operator partners.



This limited time promotion is more than just a discount; it’s an opportunity for operators to boost profitability and explore new menu innovations featuring Harvest Fresh avocados.



This promotion is available now, but operators must act fast to take advantage of these historic savings.



For more information or to place an order, contact your regional distributor or visit the ordering site to claim offer.