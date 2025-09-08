Sip Fresh, the California-born specialty beverage franchise known for its fresh fruit-based juices, tea lemonades and handcrafted smoothies, announced today the appointment of Allison Olszewski as Director of Marketing.

Olszewski will spearhead the emerging brand’s national marketing strategy, fueling expansion plans and amplifying consumer engagement across premier retail hubs. With more than a decade of experience spanning global and regional brands, she brings a distinguished track record of delivering transformative growth through innovative campaigns, loyalty-building initiatives and effective digital strategies. Her leadership has consistently translated into multi-million-dollar revenue gains and enhanced customer lifetime value.

“The specialty beverage category is one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors, and Sip Fresh is uniquely positioned to capture outsized growth,” said Olszewski. “The brand delivers not only vibrant, handcrafted beverages but also an immersive guest experience that resonates with today’s consumers. I’m looking forward to building on Sip Fresh’s momentum, elevating awareness and introducing new audiences nationwide to this concept that’s continuing to innovate.”

In her new role, Olszewski will work closely with Sip Fresh’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Arthofer, a highly respected retail industry visionary. With Olszweski’s appointment, Sip Fresh continues to fortify its leadership team with executives who are growth focused.

“Allison is a strategic and results-oriented leader who understands how to inspire loyalty and connect meaningfully with consumers,” said Arthofer. “Her expertise in driving acquisition, retention and franchisee engagement makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we scale nationally.”

Olszewski’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Sip Fresh, as the brand continues to build on its growth momentum, with recent openings in both California and Florida. The chain is looking to leverage its prime market share in high-traffic hotspots across California, Arizona, and the Sunbelt, with a strong interest in the southern region. With franchise development underway in California, Florida and Colorado, the brand is nearly doubling its footprint in 2025 and gaining momentum in Sunbelt and Southern markets.