Sip Fresh Expanding in Southwest

Sip Fresh, an innovative, handcrafted fresh fruit beverage franchise concept, is expanding its footprint in the Southwest, with news of its latest location set to open in La Jolla on October 22. The much-anticipated opening of the Sip Fresh store at Westfield UTC is sure to delight guests and surrounding San Diego residents with its deliciously, eye-catching fresh fruit-based beverages.

Guests are instantly greeted by the bold and lively store design and stunning barrels of juice which highlight the main essence of every Sip Fresh beverage: ripe and flavorful fresh fruit. Friendly ‘Sipistas’ welcome guests to sample different flavors and help guide them to their perfect drink. Some of the fan-favorite options include the refreshing Watermelon Fresh Sip, the luscious Mango Tango, the smoothly tropical Piña Colada and the Sweet and Spicy Cha Cha Chamoy®- a Sip Fresh Signature drink that is not to be missed. The wide array of menu options ensure that a guest will leave with a delicious drink that sparkles with personality.

The arrival of Sip Fresh to the La Jolla community is consistent with the company’s expressed intention of extending its reach across the United States, with an initial focus on states in the Western and Southwestern regions.

“The beverage category is exploding as guests look for unique offerings to satisfy their thirsty palettes,” explained Sharon Arthofer, CEO and Founder of Sip Fresh. “High quality, high traffic venues like Westfield University Town Center (UTC) are a perfect fit and key to our expansion plans over the next year. Guests will instantly be attracted to our fresh, new offering that takes high quality ingredients that they know and love and offers it to them in a fun and delightful way."

“We are thrilled to serve up the best combinations of fresh fruit and fruit juice at our new location,” said Michelle Chino, Vice President of Marketing at Sip Fresh. “Westfield UTC offers a best-in-class shopping experience, and Sip Fresh will leave a deliciously visual and engaging impression on each of our UTC guests.”

The Westfield UTC Sip Fresh location will be the first franchised store opening for the beverage franchise brand with more planned in the near future. The store will be run by LK Group UTC LP, led by experienced entrepreneur and operator Lawrence Kourie who has signed a multi-unit commitment to develop within the Southern California region.

“For franchise owners, our business model offers streamlined operations, an engaging workplace environment and the ability to offer delicious beverages, resulting in high traffic and consistent profits,” says Frank Gonzalez, VP of Franchise Development. “Sip Fresh is committed to expanding its footprint with a supportive team of experts, the freshest products and continued innovation for business operations.”