Sip Fresh has established itself as a “must-visit” destination to grab a refreshing, handcrafted drink. Now, with summer around the corner, the next-gen beverage brand is adding a refreshingly cool twist to its mouthwatering beverage menu. The introduction of Fruit Tea Lemonade propels the timeless classic of iced tea and lemonade by infusing delectable fruits such as mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and peach.

“There’s nothing more refreshing than a Fruit Tea Lemonade on a hot summer day,” says Sharon Arthofer, Founder and CEO of Sip Fresh. “We love that Sip Fresh is a welcoming oasis in lively, high-traffic areas, and we know consumers will gravitate to our perfectly chilled beverages. “Our Fruit Tea Lemonades are the perfect combination of unique and exciting flavor combinations that people crave. With the freedom to customize black or green tea with fresh mango, peaches, pineapple, or passionfruit, we are ensuring every visit offers an adventurous and satisfying experience.”

Sip Fresh is at the forefront of beverage-driven concepts by catering to the growing consumer demand for customizable and personalized drink options. The ability to personalize their new Fruit Tea Lemonades with black or green tea and fresh fruits meets guests’ cravings for unique, innovative flavors. Positioned as a refreshing retreat in busy areas, Sip Fresh attracts customers with its engaging brand experience and adventurous, satisfying drink options.

A nod to the brand’s business model, Sip Fresh was recently listed on QSR magazine’s 2023 “40/40 America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” list, which recognizes 40 fast casual brands with fewer than 40 locations that are “on the verge of something big.” Sip Fresh is looking to take advantage of its prime market share in small footprints from California, Arizona, and across the Sunbelt, with a strong interest in the southern region.