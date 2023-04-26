Sip Fresh Launches Franchise Development Strategy

Announced Wednesday, California-born Sip Fresh, known for its innovative, handcrafted juices displayed in vivid barrels, is launching a strategic franchise initiative. Plans call for significantly increasing the Sip Fresh franchise footprint across the United States, with an initial focus on the West and stretching across the Sunbelt region of the country.

“Now is the perfect time to launch full force into our franchise development strategy,” says Chief Executive Officer Sharon Arthofer, a highly accomplished retail industry leader and famed first franchisee of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “After being a franchise operator for nearly three decades, we crafted this concept to elevate the beverage experience for shoppers and sustain a strong return on investment for our franchisees. It's an extremely cost-efficient business model and I’m confident franchise owner/operators will see the value in the concept.”

Under the direction of Arthofer and leadership team colleagues that also brandish successful franchise industry backgrounds in the food and beverage category, Sip Fresh is targeting 35 new signed franchise agreements by year end. The development initiative is reflective of growing demand in the beverage sector that parallels a strong shift in consumer preferences for alternatives to alcohol and caffeine. Along with its consumer popularity, franchise operators are turning to Sip Fresh for its simple, streamlined operations, minimized labor model and ability to maximize profitability.

Truly a refreshing concept, the Sip Fresh menu boasts a diverse range of mouthwatering and bold beverages that cater to every guest's taste. To assist guests in finding their ideal beverage, the store's skilled and inviting 'Sipistas' are on hand to provide recommendations and offer samples. The Sip Fresh menu comprises an array of delightful selections, including Fresh Sips, Tropical Sips, Shakin' Tea Sips, Smoothie Sips, and Cha Cha Chamoy - all of which draw a rallying crowd and fosters adventure. Juices are handcrafted daily, including fresh-cut fruits infused into the drinks.

Providing an elevated alternative to standard offerings such as boba, lemonade and artificially flavored refreshers in the $146 billion beverage industry, the initial California Sip Fresh locations flourished proving its positioning to scale across state lines. The brand’s first location in Arizona surpassed expectations, further showcasing the concept's ability to excel in new markets. A nod to its performance, Sip Fresh was named to QSR magazine’s 2023 “40/40 America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” list which recognizes 40 fast casual brands with fewer than 40 locations that are “on the verge of something big.”

As consumers continue to seek fresh, new and bold offerings, the brand has launched a full expansion effort with its initial priorities centered on the West in states such as California, Arizona, and Utah, stretching across the Sunbelt region into states such as Texas and Florida, and up into New York. Sip Fresh has already generated interest for its visual appeal – both the store design and the product – and the overall experience. The brand has been built to thrive in malls as well as several non-traditional venues such as universities, transportation, hubs and entertainment centers.

“We have created show-stopping, delicious drinks that provide an unforgettable experience in all spaces our brand inhabits,” adds Frank Gonzales, VP of Franchise Development at Sip Fresh. “Our stores offer fun, interactive and unique displays that draw excitement across all ages and demographics. With the renewal of high-traffic shopping and entertainment centers, malls are alive and well—they are more experiential now than ever – and Sip Fresh is the perfect complementary concept.”

Those who choose to franchise with Sip Fresh will benefit from strong systems, an established support team, and a beverage industry that is driving 13% year-over-year sales growth. Prospective Sip Fresh franchise owners should be aligned with the brand’s passion for its customers and focus on cultivating a community. Operators should also have the capacity to succeed as a strong entrepreneurial leader. Likewise, the ideal candidate should have experience in operating restaurants, food service, or retail, and an eagerness to serve the community.