Sip Fresh, the innovative fruit-based specialty beverage concept, has appointed seasoned executive, Mike Norcup, as Director of Franchise Development.

Norcup brings two decades of sales development experience in the restaurant franchising and real estate industries that is coupled with personal experience as a business owner. Most notably, he spearheaded franchising efforts for national brands including Togo’s and Papa Murphy’s. At the latter, he achieved significant milestones by opening the pizza brand’s 800th store and leading efforts that culminated with 1,500 units in development.

“I am thrilled to join the Sip Fresh team at a time of great opportunity within the beverage sector,” said Norcup. “As a former multi-unit franchisee and business owner, I understand our franchisees’ needs and am dedicated to their success. I am looking forward to helping drive the franchise opportunity to aspiring business owners.”

Norcup will be working in tandem with Chief Executive Officer Sharon Arthofer, a highly respected retail industry leader and former multi-unit operator of Wetzel’s Pretzels. Under Arthofer’s direction, the leadership team is capitalizing on the next generation of retail opportunities and focusing the brand’s development in high-traffic hot spots in the West and across the Sunbelt.

“Mike is a strong, strategic leader with a growth mindset. His extensive experience will propel the Sip Fresh brand to capitalize on burgeoning trends in the industry. With his knowledge and expertise, Mike will be instrumental in driving growth in key markets over the next several years,” said Arthofer.

The Sip Fresh beverage concept offers a business model that focuses on streamlined operations, small store formats, and strong margins. Norcup is looking forward to leading the franchise development efforts and connecting with passionate owner-operators who are attracted to this sustainable operating model. Based on high interest in the Sip Fresh franchise, Norcup anticipates expanding the Sip Fresh footprint in several key regions within the next couple of years with qualified entrepreneurs.

Sip Fresh was recently listed on QSR magazine’s 2023 “40/40 America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” list which recognizes 40 fast casual brands with fewer than 40 locations that are “on the verge of something big. Sip Fresh is looking to take advantage of its prime market share in California, Arizona, and across the Sunbelt region.