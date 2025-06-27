Sip Fresh, the California-based specialty beverage franchise known for its handcrafted, fruit-based juices, smoothies and tea lemonades, is continuing to grow its West Coast footprint. The brand will make its next splash at the Promenade Temecula in mid-July, marking the second location for multi-unit franchisee Kevin Tam.

Also the owner of the Sip Fresh location at Westfield UTC in San Diego, Tam’s neweststore will open inside Brookfield’s bustling Promenade Temecula, a 1.1 million-square-foot lifestyle destination featuring more than 130 shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

“Sip Fresh really taps into what modern consumers want – beverages that are fresh, flavorful and visually exciting,” said Tam. “We’ve had great traction in San Diego, and I’m excited to bring that same energy to Promenade Temecula. It’s the perfect place for a refreshing beverage concept that stands out and draws a crowd.”

Before joining Sip Fresh, Tam built a successful career in the QSR and fast casual sectors, previously serving in leadership roles with Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sweetgreen, giving him a deep understanding of high-volume, high-traffic operations. Now a growing multi-unit owner, he’s helping to scale the Sip Fresh brand throughout Southern California.

“Kevin’s operational background and mall experience make him a key partner as we expand in high-visibility locations,” said Sharon Arthofer, CEO and Founder of Sip Fresh. “We’re thrilled to bring Sip Fresh’s handcrafted, fresh beverages to Promenade Temecula, a dynamic retail space, and the surrounding community.”

Sip Fresh’s growth extends beyond California, with recent developments in the Sunbelt and East Coast regions. Sip Fresh is looking to leverage its prime market share in high-traffic hotspots across California, Arizona, and the Sunbelt, with a strong interest in the southern region. With franchise development underway in California, Florida and Colorado, the brand is nearly doubling its footprint in 2025 and gaining momentum in Sunbelt and Southern markets.

Sip Fresh offers a turnkey franchise model designed for high-traffic retail environments, including malls, lifestyle centers and entertainment hubs. With a compact footprint, simple operations, and social media-friendly products, the brand provides an attractive opportunity for multi-unit operators and first-time franchisees alike.