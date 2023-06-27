Sip Fresh Plans Expansion in California

Sip Fresh is set to captivate even more beverage enthusiasts with its expansion plans in California.

Sip Fresh announced a three-unit agreement with Kevin Tam, a respected operator in the industry, to bring new locations to the San Diego region. The development deal includes the acquisition of Sip Fresh's existing Westfield UTC Mall location adjacent to UC San Diego, where Kevin plans to showcase the brand's contagious enthusiasm that has become a hallmark of Sip Fresh in every mall it occupies.

“After learning about Sip Fresh and meeting with the leadership team, it was evident that they were extremely passionate not just about the product, but about people too,” says Tam. “The team is very in-tune with what today’s consumers want to purchase and what operators need to be successful. After assuming several roles in the food and service industry, I appreciate being able to share the same brand values, exceptional service standards, and true compassion for the community. Additionally, my background in operating mall concepts similar to Sip Fresh proves in itself a valuable opportunity to take advantage of high organic foot traffic and an exciting atmosphere. I am thrilled to be a part of the vibrant ambiance that Westfield UTC offers and beyond as I expand. Sip Fresh is truly a unique and exciting concept and I am thrilled to extend its joyous reputation to more residents throughout California.”

Prior to joining Sip Fresh, Tam established an impressive career in the food service industry holding a variety of operational and managerial roles in markets coast to coast. His brand experience ranges from national mall concepts like Wetzel’s Pretzels and Boston-based food trucks to notable fast-casual concepts such as Sweetgreen. Today, he holds several strong relationships with his network, spending his time as a mentor to others in the restaurant and retail space. Embarking into his career as an entrepreneur, Tam brings his passion for people, love for learning and creating new recipes, and determination to succeed in the lucrative beverage industry.

Known for its delightful juices, smoothie blends and teas, Sip Fresh has drawn a loyal following through its visually stunning beverage offerings and the warm welcome provided by its friendly Sipistas, who delight guests with refreshing samples. Now, as an innovative concept and straightforward business model, Sip Fresh is becoming a beacon for Class A malls across the country.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Kevin Tam to the Sip Fresh family as we fuel our ever-growing presence in California,” adds Sharon Arthofer, founder and CEO of Sip Fresh. “Kevin’s unwavering drive for success resonates with me deeply, and his perseverance reminds me a lot of myself. His optimistic outlook and community engagement serve as an excellent model for the partnerships we aim to forge as grow across the Western region and throughout the Sunbelt.”

Sip Fresh is targeting 35 new signed franchise agreements by year-end. The growth initiative is reflective of the increasing development of top tier malls and shopping districts, as well as the demand for health and wellness-based concepts in the beverage sector. Along with its consumer popularity, franchise operators are turning to Sip Fresh for its draw towards high traffic simple, streamlined operations, minimized labor model focused on the front-of-house, and ability to maximize profitability.