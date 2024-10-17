Sip Fresh, the California-born specialty beverage franchise renowned for its fresh fruit-based juices, teas, and handcrafted smoothies, is continuing to develop its footprint across the West Coast and beyond. Today, the brand announced further expansion in the Golden State with a location opening in Temecula in early 2025.

The development is being led by Kevin Tam, a respected franchisee who currently operates the brand’s Westfield UTC Mall location. An ideal beverage oasis in high-traffic hotspots, the forthcoming Temecula Sip Fresh location will be positioned within Brookfield’s Promenade Temecula – a dynamic retail destination spanning over 1.1 million square feet of retail space, and home to more than 130 retail, restaurant and entertainment options.

“Sip Fresh thrives in top-tier malls, and I’m eager to bring our innovative beverage options to the Promenade Temecula,” said Tam. “We’re catering to modern-day consumers and active families, and through my ownership of the UTC Mall location, I’ve seen firsthand how new communities respond to the unique and fun Sip Fresh experience. Our innovative drinks are as visually appealing as they are delicious – our beverages begin with fresh fruit and are truly irresistible.

Before joining the Sip Fresh team and embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Tam established a successful career in the QSR sector. His experience with household brands, including Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sweetgreen, has equipped him with the skills and insights needed to drive success in high-demand retail spaces. As a multi-unit franchisee, Tam is now focused on helping Sip Fresh revolutionize the beverage sector and expand the brand’s footprint on the West Coast.

“Kevin’s extensive background in the food service industry is a tremendous asset to the Sip Fresh team as we continue to expand our brand into new markets,” said Sharon Arthofer, CEO and Founder of Sip Fresh. “We’re thrilled to bring Sip Fresh’s handcrafted, fresh beverages to Promenade Temecula and the surrounding community. Our expansion into Temecula signifies the tremendous growth the Sip Fresh brand has had throughout California – where Sip Fresh all began.”

Sip Fresh’s growth extends beyond California, with recent developments in the Sunbelt and East Coast regions. Just weeks ago, the brand announced new agreements in Colorado and Florida, solidifying its plan for national expansion.

A nod to the brand’s business model, Sip Fresh was recently listed on QSR magazine’s 2023 “40/40 America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” list which recognizes 40 fast casual brands with fewer than 40 locations that are “on the verge of something big.” As the brand continues to grow across the nation, Sip Fresh is looking to leverage its prime market share in high-traffic hot spots from California, Arizona, and across the Sunbelt with a strong interest in the southern region. In Florida, Sip Fresh has its eyes set on the Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale markets in addition to the Orlando location that is anticipated to open in early 2025.